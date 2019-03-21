Assistant principal accused of harassing trans boy loses job

By : wire report
March 21, 2019
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) | An assistant principal accused of harassing a transgender student will be out of his job after this school year.

The board of education in Harrison County, West Virginia, voted to not renew a probationary contract for Lee Livengood, who allegedly followed a teenager into the boys’ bathroom at Liberty High School and said “You freak me out.”

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Superintendent Mark Manchin initially tried to extend Livengood’s contract. Manchin said the March 19 board vote to end his employment on June 30 was unanimous.

Fifteen-year-old student Michael Critchfield said Livengood also ordered him in November to prove his gender by using a urinal. Livengood was suspended without pay before returning to Liberty High.

The American Civil Liberties Union said 1,100 people signed a petition demanding the board take action.

