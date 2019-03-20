The Center announces its 2019 Board of Directors

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando announced its 2019 Board of Directors via Facebook on March 12.

Roxy Santiago, who has been a member of The Center’s Board of Directors for two years, was named board president. Santiago is also a member of the Human Rights Campaign in Orlando.

“I wanted to give back to my community and bring more Hispanics and women to The Center,” Santiago says. “I’m really looking forward to having an amazing year with these awesome individuals.”

Joanne Grant of Mills50 was chosen as board vice president, Jimmy Drew will be the new board treasurer and Nikole Parker will serve as board secretary.

Former board president of The Center, Jeff Buak will serve as a general board member this year. Other general board members include Danny Garcia, Galen Hentzell, Jerry Warner, Michael Krug, Michael Ussery, Pat Michaels, Sarah Elbadri, Veronica Woodard and Willie Williams.

“We have what we need to support our community,” Santiago says. “Our board is a reflection of that.”

For more information on The Center, visit TheCenterOrlando.org.