Hard Rock partners with onePULSE Foundation for Taylor Dayne’s Velvet Sessions

ORLANDO | Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando’s Velvet Sessions lobby concert will not only feature Grammy-nominated singer Taylor Dayne—who is responsible for 80s hits “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back” and “Prove Your Love”—on March 29, but will also benefit onePULSE Foundation.

A dollar from every ticket sold, along with all proceeds raised by the event’s silent auction, will go to onePULSE Foundation as they work towards building a Pulse museum and memorial honoring the 49 angels lost at the Pulse tragedy.“Every donation helps and we have a long and important project ahead of us to build a national memorial and museum so really every dollar counts,” says Barbara Poma, CEO and Executive Director of onePULSE Foundation.

Velvet Sessions, Hard Rock Hotel’s award-winning lobby concert series, allows you to check out an up-close and personal rock concert while enjoying some finger foods and fun cocktails. Past performers have included Bret Michaels, Joan Jett, Foreigner, Eddie Money and En Vogue.

Love all, serve all, and take time to be kind are some of Hard Rock’s pillars, which Carlton Hudson, managing director of Hard Rock Orlando, says made the partnership with onePULSE Foundation a natural long-term fit.

“It’s an ongoing commitment to the victims, and it’s important that we continue to support onePULSE,” says Hudson. “I think it’s so important to never forget that day and this [museum and memorial] is a way to remember and honor what happened in a very uplifting way.”

Hard Rock International will also be donating $10,000 to onePULSE Foundation the night of the event.

Tickets for Velvet Sessions with Taylor Dayne are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. A meet and greet ticket is available for an additional $50. Tickets can be purchased at HardRockHotelOrlando.com.