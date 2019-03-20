Former Log Cabin leader opposes Equality Act

Former Log Cabin Republicans President Gregory Angelo has publicly opposed the Equality Act, the proposed bill which would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

In an op-ed written for the Washington Examiner, Angelo says the bill “would compromise American civil rights and religious liberty as we know it. All reasonable Americans, especially gay Americans who support pluralism and tolerance, should oppose it.”

Angelo warns that the bill would cause the demise of small businesses and religious charities.

“Passage of the ‘Equality Act’ would make liars out of the lot of us. It would put the nonprofit status of religious charities at risk; it would force mom-and-pop businesses to participate in same-sex marriage ceremonies; and it would flout bedrock principles that have served as the foundation of the American experience for centuries,” he writes.

Angelo also adds that the need for this type of legislation is dated. He says that since businesses have added their own policies to protect LGBTQ employees there isn’t a need for federal legislation.

“In 1975, when it was first introduced in Congress, this legislation was certainly more needed and relevant. At the time, gay Americans faced prejudice at a far more pervasive rate than they do today,” Angelo writes. “In the 44 years since, without any federal legislative coercion, corporate America has taken the lead, developing organic policies that respect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender employees. This is the free market at work in all its glory, and it offers a far more promising path than this flawed legislation.”