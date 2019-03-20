Drag Queen Cruise ‘Werks’ the Caribbean

ORLANDO | On Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas cruise ship, vacationers will sail across the Western Caribbean in fabulous fashion—drag fashion, to be exact.

The Big Gay Spring Break Cruise—in partnership with Central Florida travel agency Go Travel and Drag Queen Network— is setting sail for a five-night, drag-filled cruise vacation April 21-26. The cruise departs from Miami and travels to Nassau, Bahamas and then to Labadee, Haiti. The fabuolus ship will feature nightly drag shows with queens Tora Himan, Cara Cavalli and Mr. Ms. Adrien. Actor and comedian Stephen Guarino will also make an appearance on the ship as a celebrity guest.

According to Go Travel’s website, the ship highlights include eight bars, an adults-only solarium, ice skating shows, spa and fitness center, outdoor movie nights, live bands, dance classes, a Flowrider surfing simulator, rock climbing wall, padi scuba certification, culinary classes, mystery dinner theater and more.

Tickets purchased through Go Travel for the cruise range in price-per-person from $599 to $874 depending on the type of room. Vacationers can choose an interior stateroom, ocean-view stateroom or balcony stateroom. Each ticket comes with access to the cruise’s private shows.

For more information and to book your spot, visit GoTravel.com/Drag.