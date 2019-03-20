Deaf, genderqueer actor Chella Man lands role on DC’s ‘Titans’

Deaf, genderqueer actor and model Chella Man has been cast as Jericho in DC Universe’s series “Titans.”

Jericho is the son of villain Deathstroke, played by Esai Morales in the series. After Jericho’s vocal chords are severed during his kidnapping, he now communicates through sign language and can control people’s bodies and voices through eye contact.

Man’s previous acting credits include “NYPD Blue,” “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Ozark.”

He announced the role on Instagram writing; “As a trans, Deaf, Jewish person of color, I have always reminded myself of the power in my differences. It is a dream come true, now, as I will be able to showcase this power on the Titans. HUGE thank you to all who have supported me throughout this process!”