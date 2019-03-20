‘Aladdin,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ more featured in Straz Center’s 2019-2020 Broadway season

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts announced its nine-show, 2019-2020 Broadway season March 17.

Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” leads the season Oct. 8-13, 2019. It features songs from the original film and a “toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score.”

“Fiddler on the Roof” will follow Nov. 5-10, featuring Broadway classics like “Sunrise, Sunset.” The classic aims to “introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!”

“Once on This Island,” winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival, will play Nov. 19-24—described as “a timeless testament to theater’s unlimited possibilities.” Closing out the year with a whole new world is “Disney’s Aladdin,” running Dec. 19-Jan. 5, 2020.

“Mean Girls” will subsequently take the stage Feb. 18-23. Based on the film of the same name and direct from Broadway, the hit musical is sure to fetch a crowd.

The revival of “Miss Saigon” will copter in from March 24-29, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” will love to love you May 5-10 and “My Fair Lady” will dance all night from June 2-7.

The series also features Spymonkey’s “Hysteria” in the Jaeb Theater Sept. 17-Nov. 3 later this year, the organizations shared, as well as two additional fan favorite productions. “Jesus Christ Superstar” will play May 26-31, 2020 and “The SpongeBob Musical” will enjoy a colorful run under the sea July 21-26, 2020.

“I am thrilled that we able to bring such well-loved and much-anticipated shows to the Tampa Bay area this season,” Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi shared. “We have a truly exciting mix of new shows and stunning revivals of Tony-winning shows. Whether you love the spectacle and romance of the heavy-hitters from the 20th century or are inspired by the next generation of Broadway musicals, we’ll have something for everyone. We can’t wait to share the season with you.”

For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.

Photo courtesy of the Straz Center of the Performing Arts: Disney’s ALADDIN. Michael James Scott (Genie) and Ensemble. Photo by Deen van Meer. © Disney