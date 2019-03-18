PHOTOS: Manatee Pride celebrates its sixth year

BRADENTON, Fla. | The Manatee Pride Festival held its sixth annual celebration March 16 at the Bradenton Riverwalk to raise awareness and funds for Prism Youth Initiative.

The day’s festivities began with an interfaith service led by the Progressive Clergy of Manatee County. Attendees subsequently perused over 50 new and returning vendors as CAN Community Health offered onsite health screenings and fan favorite entertainers took the stage.

Entertainment was provided by DJ Oliver Dill, Beneva Fruitville, Ciel Storm, The Players Kids from The Players Centre for Performing Arts, The Jami Gee Trio, Moxie Moxie, Big City Steve, Divine AF, Sandi Grecco and more.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate all things Manatee Pride—check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Watermark staff.