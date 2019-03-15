U.S. Women’s soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris announce engagement

U.S. Women’s soccer teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are engaged.

The couple announced that they have been engaged since September in an interview with People on March 13.

Krieger, 34, and Harris, 33, first met in 2010 when they became teammates for the U.S. National Team.

“We became really close friends, and we just hung out, we clicked, and we had so much in common,” Harris told People. “We always sat next to each other on the bus and on flights, and we kind of just talked about our dreams and our hopes and what we wanted to do one day when we grew up. Because at the time, we were kids. The rest has kind of been history. Here we are nine years later, and we’re going to be getting married this year.”

On Sept. 15 at a picnic on Clearwater Beach, Fla., Harris proposed to Krieger. They decided to keep their engagement a secret to be professional at work.

“We wanted to be professional and make sure that we showed up every day and did our job and it wasn’t just because we were together, it was because we love what we do, and we’re really good at what we do,” Krieger says. “And that was most important for us.”

However, now the couple is ready to be open about their relationship status.

“We became more and more confident within and ourselves and then clearly within our relationship,” Harris says. “We were like, now is the right time … and I feel like it’s a massive weight off of my shoulders. Finally, after all these years, I just feel like I don’t have to hide anything or feel like I’m not living up to the community I’m in.”

Krieger and Harris both play for Orlando Pride with Krieger serving as a defender and Harris as the goalkeeper. They plan to wed towards the end of the year in Florida.