Janelle Monáe to induct Janet Jackson into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Janelle Monáe will present Janet Jackson’s induction into the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

According to HBO, the rest of the presenters for the night include Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails presenting for The Cure; Brian May of Queen presenting for Def Leppard; Harry Styles presenting for Stevie Nicks; David Byrne presenting for Radiohead; John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran presenting for Roxy Music and Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles presenting for The Zombies.

The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29. The ceremony airs on April 27 at 8 p.m. on HBO.