Central Florida’s Favorite Local Hotel/B&B, Favorite LGBTQ Club/Bar, Favorite Place To Pick Up A Watermark, Which Local Person Or Group Needs A Reality Show? (Ms. Darcel Stevens)

Parliament House is the oldest gay resort in Central Florida, has been selected as the most popular LGBTQ bar in the United States by marketing organizations and has been home to such iconic stars as Miss P, Ms. Darcel Stevens and Tashae Royale Sherrington. It’s no wonder that they’ve won so many awards.

Parliament House was founded as a gay resort in 1975 and since then has become a bar, a theatre, a timeshare and a nightclub, featuring drag queens and LGBTQ icons. It’s seen as both a safe space and as a place where people from all walks of life can relax and have a good time. Parliament House came in first place for three awards: Favorite Local Hotel/B&B, Favorite LGBTQ Club/Bar and Favorite Place To Pick Up A Watermark. In addition, Parliament House’s Ms. Darcel Stevens won first place for which local person or group the community thinks needs their own reality show.

The resort/nightclub also came in second place for three awards: Favorite Local Happy Hour for Parliament House’s Bear Den bar and Pat O’Rourke’s Orlando Game Night—which is also held in the Bear Den—for Favorite Local Karaoke, Trivia or Bingo Night. The entire staff of Parliament House also came in second, just behind Ms. Darcel, for which local person or group needs a reality show.