2019 WAVE Award Spotlight: Loc Robertson

Central Florida’s Favorite Local Radio Personality

“I like to entertain, I like making people smile or making people laugh and making people feel emotions,” says Loc Robertson, Central Florida’s Favorite Local Radio Personality. “That brings joy to my life.”

Robertson regularly appears on “The Homo Happy Hour,” an LGBTQ entertainment talk radio show and podcast based out of Orlando, which airs Tuesdays at 4 p.m. at OutloudOrlandoLive.com.

“I never know how many people tune into the show so to be nominated and recognized even when radio is changing, is really exciting,” says Robertson.Becoming a radio personality fell into Robertson’s lap as he was out promoting his quarterly drag event, April Fresh’s Comedy Brunch, which took home second place as Central Florida’s Favorite Local Brunch.

Robertson, whose drag persona is April Fresh, has been doing drag for 20 years. He started out as a drag queen photographer but soon was so involved in the drag scene that he wanted to try it himself. Two decades later, April Fresh is still going strong.

Robertson has been a part of Orlando’s LGBTQ community for 25 years. Along with being a radio personality, drag queen and photographer, he is a bartender for the world famous Parliament House and is one of Central Florida’s favorite funnymen.

“Comedy in everything is important,” says Robertson. “It is important that we all laugh; it lifts our spirits and take us to a happier place.”