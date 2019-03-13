Watch: Pastor’s gay son stuns ‘American Idol’ judges

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon blew away Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan with his “American Idol” audition by performing an original song.
Harmon, who works as a custodian at his father’s church in Catonsville, Md., immediately bonded with Perry when he first walked in as “PKs” or pastor’s kids. Perry is also the child of pastor parents.
In a packaged story before the performance, cameras followed Harmon to his father’s church as he sweeps the floors and sings to empty rooms. Harmon explains that he first knew he was gay when he was nine years old and developed a crush on another boy at youth camp.
Harmon performs an original song titled “After Heaven,” about whether he will be allowed into heaven for being gay, for the judges. Afterwards, Perry exclaims “Do you know how good you are?” and Richie compares Harmon to Billy Joel.
He receives the golden ticket to Hollywood and Perry begs him “Please don’t go back to being a janitor.”
Watch below.
MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
