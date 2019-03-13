Hung jury in trans murder case sparks courthouse protest

About 70 transgender activists and their supporters turned out on March 12 for a protest outside the D.C. Superior Court building after a trial at the courthouse of two men charged with the 2016 murder of transgender woman Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds, 22, ended last week with a hung jury.

Organizers of the protest pointed out that the deadlocked jury in the Dodds case marked the second time in less than two years that male perpetrators charged in the murder of young transgender women of color in D.C. ended without a conviction.