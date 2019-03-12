Watch: Robyn fans have spontaneous dance party in NYC subway

Robyn fans kept the party going after her concert in Madison Square Garden on March 8 with an impromptu sing-along dance party on the subway platform.
While waiting for the train at the A train platform at 34th St., the crowd began to sing Robyn’s song “Hang With Me” followed by her hit single “Dancing On My Own.”
Watch below.
#Robyn Afterparty at the E train station after the @robynkonichiwa show at MSG pic.twitter.com/qBCSrPuT9N
— Triszh Hermogenes (@triszhermogenes) March 9, 2019
. @robynkonichiwa afterparty on the A train platform pic.twitter.com/NfupHA9b5o
— Stacey Anderson (@staceykanderson) March 9, 2019