Watch: Robyn fans have spontaneous dance party in NYC subway

Robyn fans kept the party going after her concert in Madison Square Garden on March 8 with an impromptu sing-along dance party on the subway platform.

While waiting for the train at the A train platform at 34th St., the crowd began to sing Robyn’s song “Hang With Me” followed by her hit single “Dancing On My Own.”

Watch below.

#Robyn Afterparty at the E train station after the @robynkonichiwa show at MSG pic.twitter.com/qBCSrPuT9N — Triszh Hermogenes (@triszhermogenes) March 9, 2019