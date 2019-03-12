Watch: Robyn fans have spontaneous dance party in NYC subway

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
March 12, 2019
Comments: 0

Robyn fans kept the party going after her concert in Madison Square Garden on March 8 with an impromptu sing-along dance party on the subway platform.

While waiting for the train at the A train platform at 34th St., the crowd began to sing Robyn’s song “Hang With Me” followed by her hit single “Dancing On My Own.”

Watch below.

Share this story:

Avatar

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Watch: Madonna gives surprise NYE performance at Stonewall Inn
Out singer/songwriter Calum Scott talks his new album, Tinder and first U.S. tour
Tears of Gaga give birth to Cary Nokey, the band opens for Drag Race tour in Tampa and Orlando