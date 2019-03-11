PHOTOS: Watermark’s 2019 Tampa Bay WAVE Awards Party

ST. PETERSBURG | Tampa Bay celebrated the 2019 WAVE Awards on March 8 at the newly-remodeled and WAVE Award winning Metro Inclusive Health.

All of the evening’s eats and entertainment were provided by fellow WAVE Award winners. The Stuffed Mushroom served fine hors d’oeuvres, Miguel Fuller of The Miguel & Holly Show hosted the festivities and DJ Duane Cook kept the crowd moving as Alyssa, Boys’ Entrance, Daphne Ferraro, Matthew McGee and Victoria Michaels wowed the crowd with their performances.

Watermark celebrated the evening with attendees as they mingled and captured them at their best in front of our step-and-repeat. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners—check out our photos below!

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent:

Photos by Dylan Todd: