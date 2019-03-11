Beyonce and Jay-Z will be honored at 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Beyonce and Jay-Z will be presented with the Vanguard Award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

The Vanguard Award honors “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.” Other honorees include Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, among others.

“Beyonce and Jay- Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “When Beyonce and Jay-Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear. We could not be prouder to stand with them to send a message of love during the biggest LGBTQ event in the world and to honor their work to bend the arc of justice forward for LGBTQ people, people of color, and marginalized communities everywhere.”

In 2018, Jay-Z and his mother Gloria Carter were honored with the GLAAD Special Recognition Award for his song “Smile,” where his mother came out as a lesbian.

The 2019 GLAAD Media Awards take place on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.