Charges: Man assaulted lesbian couple at Seahawks game

SEATTLE (AP) | A 34-year-old Tacoma man has been accused of harassing and assaulting a same-sex couple for their sexual orientation at a Seahawks football game.

SeattlePI.com reports Jay Dee Harp III was charged with assault and malicious harassment, which is Washington’s hate crime statute.

He posted bail, but a King County Superior Court judge has since increased his bail and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police say Harp harassed two women at CenturyLink Field in Seattle Dec. 30, making comments that included anti-gay slurs.

Police say when Harp returned to their section with a beer he grabbed the breast of one of the women and threw his beer on her.

Her wife and others intervened but police say Harp then punched that woman in the face.

Police say officers used a Taser to stun Harp during his arrest.