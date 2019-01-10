Terry Crews addresses Kevin Hart controversy: “The truth is, Kevin, you’re not being attacked”

Actor Terry Crews called out Kevin Hart and his Oscar controversy during an appearance on BuzzFeed New’s Twitter morning show, AM2DM.

“The truth is, Kevin, you’re not being attacked,” Crews said in the interview. “The truth is you have to just acknowledge what went on and acknowledge the pain of other people. That’s all anybody’s asking for. That’s it.”

Hart was called out for past tweets posted in 2009 and 2010 in which he repeatedly made anti-LGBTQ comments after being named host for the Academy Awards. Hart initially refused to apologize for the past tweets but announced on Twitter Dec. 7 that he would be stepping down from the hosting gig. In the tweet he issued an apology to the LGBTQ community, writing “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. I’m sorry that I hurt people.”

Hart addressed the controversy in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres Jan. 4 and on his radio show Jan. 7. In both instances, Hart was criticized on social media as many saw him making himself out to be a victim.

Hart appeared on “Good Morning America” Jan. 9 where, in an interview with Michael Strahan, he said he would not being consider hosting the Oscars this year and that he was done talking about the anti-LGBTQ tweets.

Watch a clip of Terry Crews’ interview on AM2DM below.