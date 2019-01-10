Issue 26.01: Addiction

The LGBTQ community, addiction and the road to recovery, Come Out With Pride, InterPride to host first Prides of Southeast conference in Orlando, Hamburger Mary’s Tampa alleges homophobia led to closure, mulls reopening, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 26.01 // Jan. 10-23, 2019

On the Cover | Page 19

Second Chances: The LGBTQ community, addiction and the road to recovery.

POSE for Pride | Page 8

Come Out with Pride partners with InterPride to host first Prides of Southeast conference in Orlando.

Eat, Drink & Be Wary | Page 10

Hamburger Mary’s Tampa alleges homophobia led to closure, mulls reopening.

In the Navy | Page 12

A Jacksonville sailor recreates an iconic World War II photo with husband after returning from overseas.

Je Suis Josephine | Page 29

Tymisha Harris brings legendary entertainer Josephine Baker to the Central Florida stage

Timeless Tour | Page 33

John Ambrosino dreams a dream in “Les Miserables” national tour, coming to Tampa’s Straz Center.

