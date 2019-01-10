David’s Bridal TV ad includes lesbian couple for first time

David’s Bridal included a lesbian couple for the first time in a television commercial.

The commercial starts off with the narrator reciting the classic wedding rhyme “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” The ad peeks in on different weddings including a ceremony in a forest and a couple who brings their child up with them to exchange vows.

Then the ad cuts to an interracial lesbian couple sharing their first dance until one bride’s father cuts in.

“And above all else… something you,” the narrator adds to the rhyme.

David’s Bridal is the largest bridal-store chain in the United States. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year but appears to be trying to revive the brand with a new marketing tactic.

