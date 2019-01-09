Watermark’s Most Eligible LGBTQ Singles Search 2019

Last year, Watermark brought you 10 of our most eligible singles in our Valentine’s Day issue and it was a big hit.

So we are back to bring some love, and maybe a little romance, into the lives of LGBTQ singles in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay area for 2019.

That’s right, We are again looking for 10 eligible LGBTQ singles throughout our readership area—five out of Tampa Bay and five out of Central Florida—to feature in a very special Valentine’s Day issue of Watermark.

Are you or someone you know single and ready to mingle? Here is all you have to do, provide us with the following:

-Name of eligible single

-Age of eligible single

-How does the eligible single identify (LGBTQ+)?

-Why is this person the area’s most eligible single?

-Link to the eligible single’s social media (Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and/or Instagram)

-Eligible single’s email

-Your email (if your are not the single)

Email the information to Jeremy Williams at Jeremy@WatermarkOnline.com if the person lives in the Central Florida area and to Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOnline.com if the person lives in the Tampa Bay area.

Submissions must be received by Jan. 16.

Watermark will celebrate the issue with a singles party where any and all can come out to try and find that special someone. We will have two parties: one in Central Florida and one in Tampa Bay. Keep an eye on Watermark‘s Facebook page for more details.