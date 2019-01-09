WATCH: Netflix releases season five trailer for ‘Grace and Frankie’

What do you get when you mix Netflix Original “Grace and Frankie” and RuPaul? Apparently, “a Fruedian nightmare with a special guest star,” according to the newly released season five trailer.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first official trailer for the comedy’s newest season and highlighted the appearance of RuPaul, who will be joining Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in their wild adventures.

Fonda and Tomlin star as Grace and Frankie, respectively, who both became divorced after their husbands announced that they were not only work partners—they had been romantically involved with one another for over 20 years and wanted to come out of the closet. Naturally, Grace and Frankie move in together to figure out their lives. Four seasons of hilarity ensue.

Season five establishes the pair’s mantra: Fuck it! From escaping an assisted living facility on a golf cart to joining a burgundy robe-wearing cult, it’s obvious that the new episodes feature escapades and adventures galore.

Check out the trailer below. The new season of “Grace and Frankie” returns to Netflix Jan. 18.