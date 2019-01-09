OYA in the running to be Lucky’s Market Orlando 1st quarter fundraising recipient

ORLANDO | Lucky’s Market is a supermarket chain not only with a focus on organic foods but also a focus on giving back to its local community. Bags of Change, a fundraiser organized by the supermarket chain, helps three local nonprofits to raise some much needed funds each quarter.

Each one of Lucky’s Market locations nominate five nonprofits and its customers vote on which three will be the fundraising recipients, and Lucky’s Market Orlando selected the Orlando Youth Alliance as one of the five nominees for its first quarter. Now it is up to you to make OYA one of the top three.

“It’s time to vote on who will receive next quarter’s Bags for Change donations, and we think that no one can do that better than you!” Lucky’s Market Orlando wrote on its Facebook page.

From Jan. 7-14, Lucky’s Market Orlando will have voting open on its website. The three organizations that receive the most votes by the deadline will be Lucky’s designated partners for the next three months.

The top three earn funds by customers using their reusable bags in the store. You receive a wooden dime for each bag used and you donate that dime to your choice of the top three local nonprofit organizations. At the end of the quarter, Lucky’s Market will match the funds raised for each of the top three nonprofits.

OYA is an organization that strives to provide a safe space for LGBTQ youth in Central Florida. Michael Slaymaker, the Chief Executive Officer of OYA, says if the organization is able to get into the top three, the awarded funds will be used for things such as volunteer training, scholarships and weekly meetings.

To vote for and help support OYA, click here.