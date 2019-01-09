OYA among local charities being considered for Bags of Change

WINTER PARK, Fla. | Lucky’s Market is selecting three local nonprofit organizations to become recipients of donations for their Bags of Change fundraiser from Jan. 7-14.

Bags of Change is a fundraiser that allows local nonprofit organizations to be voted by community members to receive the funds they need to improve their mission from Lucky’s Markets.

“The three with the most votes by end of day Monday, Jan. 14 will be our next partners,” Lucky’s Market Winter Park Facebook page states.

The program works by the local organization — in this case, Orlando Youth Alliance (OYA) — applying to be one of five of the selected partners. Customers can then donate wooden dimes they receive by using reusable bags at the market, to the organization they choose. Lucky’s Market will double the number of dimes that was donated to each organization selected by members.

OYA’s mission is to strive to “provide a safe space for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth in Central Florida,” according to its website. Since 1990, OYA has offered support groups for the LGBTQ youth here in Central Florida. The organization has also provided scholarships and other services to help benefit the youth of Central Florida.

Michael Slaymaker, the Chief Executive Officer of OYA said if the organization is selected, the donations will; be used for things such as volunteer training, scholarships and weekly meetings.

Community members are prompted on the Lucky’s Market Facebook page to go to a survey where they can vote for one of the five local nominees.

After the deadline ends, the organization with the most votes will become Lucky’s Market designated partner for three months.

To vote and for and help support one of the organizations, click here.