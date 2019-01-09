‘Money Detox’ book raising money for suicide prevention services

ORLANDO | “The Money Coach” Tammy Lally has been on a mission, and that mission is to help everyday people get out from underneath what she calls “money shame.”

Lally, in an interview with Watermark last September, said money shame is defined as “the intensely painful feeling or experience of believing that we are flawed and therefore unworthy of love and belonging based on our bank account balances, our debts, our homes, our cars and our job titles.”

As part of her mission to end money shame, Lally released “Money Detox: Your Invitation to Liberation,” a self-help/textbook/autobiography book that told her personal money journey and how money shame was a factor in her brother’s suicide.

“The book is really my brother’s legacy,” she said in Watermark. “His death catapulted me into another level of self-inquiry, learning more about myself and how I can understand myself more. I subsequently created my dream job and now I get to help people that were in the same place I was in, the same place he was in, the same place millions of people are in with money, which is pain.”

When Lally released “Money Detox” this past fall she vowed that 100 percent of profits from the book’s sale would be donated to organizations that work in suicide prevention.

Lally announced on her Facebook page Jan. 6 that “Money Detox” book sales have topped $1,500—all for suicide prevention—and thanked everyone who purchased the book.

For more information on Lally’s journey, services or to find out how to purchase a copy of “Money Detox,” visit TammyLally.com. You can also purchase a copy of the book from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.