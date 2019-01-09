Chaz Bono meets cast backstage at ‘The Cher Show’ on Broadway

Chaz Bono paid a visit to “The Cher Show” on Broadway on Jan. 5 and met with members of the cast who portray his real-life parents.

After the show, Bono met with Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, who all play Cher at various points in her life; Jarrod Spector, who portrays Sonny Bono, and the rest of the show’s cast.