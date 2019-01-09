Block Advisers in Winter Park launch fundraising campaign with The Center Orlando

ORLANDO | The U.S. tax code is not an easy thing to understand and with all the changes that were implemented in 2018, the task of tax preparation may seem daunting—but have no fear, tax agent Rodney Willoughby and Block Advisors in Winter Park have you covered.

Along with easing your filing anxiety, Willoughby is helping give back to the LGBTQ community this tax season with a fundraising campaign through income tax preparation services H&R Block and Block Advisers which will benefit The LGBT+ Center of Central Florida. Here’s how it works: Come into Block Advisers at 2205 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park and let Willoughby help get your taxes prepared this year. While there, give him The Center’s special 14-digit code (400-1000-109-9542) and the company will donate $20 to The Center. It’s that easy.

“It does not increase the fees that the client pays, all that stays the same,” Willoughby says. “The donations come directly out of the company’s pocket.”

Willoughby, who has lived in Orlando for the past 30 years and been in the tax field for 15 years, worked with Tommi Pritchett at The Center Orlando to get them added to the list of organizations H&R Block and Block Advisers donate to. “It’s just an opportunity for me to give something back to my community,” Willoughby says. “We started this program a few years ago and we have had a lot of success with it.”

Last year alone, the company issued donation checks totaling more than $1 million. The code is good in any H&R Block or Block Advisers nationwide so even those not living in the area can still be a part of donating to The Center.

“If you have friends or family living all the way in California, give them the 14-digit code and when they go into any H&R Block or Block Advisers in the country and it will work,” Willoughby says.

Willoughby will be at The Center Orlando Jan. 10 from noon-3 p.m. for the OWL (Older Wiser Learning) Weekly Game Day senior social, as well as at The Center Orlando’s new LGBT+ monthly business mixer “Business, Banter & Beer” on Jan, 11 from 5-7 p.m. to discuss the program and answer questions about the 2019 tax season.

“The tax laws from last year that are now in place will affect a lot of people,” Willoughby says. “So I want to let everyone know that we are here for them.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Willoughby at 407-671-0999 or email him at Rodney.Willoughby@BlockAdvisors.com.