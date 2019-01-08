Board to meet in W.Va. transgender student harassment case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) | A county school board in West Virginia is considering whether to suspend an assistant principal for a bathroom incident involving a transgender male student.

Fifteen-year-old Michael Critchfield says Liberty High School Assistant Principal Lee Livengood harassed him for using a boys’ bathroom on Nov. 27, and told him, “you freak me out.”

The Exponent Telegram reports that Livengood was suspended with pay last month, a move that was effective for four days until the holiday break.

Harrison County Board of Education President Frank Devono says the board will meet Jan. 8 to consider Superintendent Mark Manchin’s recommendation that Livengood be suspended indefinitely without pay.

Devono says countywide sensitivity training also is being implemented.