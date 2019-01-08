Blizzard Entertainment confirms second LGBTQ ‘Overwatch’ character

Blizzard Entertainment, best known for the hit fantasy RPG “World of Warcraft,” has added another LGBTQ character to their online first-person shooter “Overwatch.”

Although “Overwatch” has no real story mode, the company continues to release short-films and comics to extend the lore of the series and provide backstory on the playable characters in-game.

The announcement was made in the form of a short story titled “Bastet” centering around two of the games heroes, Ana and Solider 76.

In the short, Ana reunites with a wounded Solider 76 on the streets of Cairo. The story revolves around their long overdue reunion after the explosion of the Overwatch Headquarters, as they catch up on where they have been since their last meeting. While reflecting on where they have been through old photos, Ana finds a photograph of Solider 76 and a man named Vincent.

Ana confronts Soldier 76 about the photograph, asking him if he is “still keeping a candle lit” for the man. Ana also notes that “relationships don’t work out so well” for them.

The short story is also the first look at Soldier 76’s back-story that the fanbase has gotten.

Soldier 76 is now the second queer character in “Overwatch.” Blizzard Entertainment announced their first LGBTQ character, Tracer, two years ago in a comic titled “Reflections.”