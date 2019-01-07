‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Versace’ and other LGBT Golden Globes wins

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, recognized the best in film and television at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6 with some prominent awards handed to LGBT projects.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Queen biopic starring Rami Malek as queer frontman Freddie Mercury, won Best Motion Picture Drama. Malek’s portrayal of Mercury was also honored with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Before raking in the accolades, the film was already a box office hit becoming the biggest-selling music biopic in history.

Malek notably didn’t thank director Bryan Singer during his acceptance speech. Singer was fired from the film after being “unexpectedly unavailable” during filming. Rumors have also swirled that Singer and Malek clashed while filming. After his speech, Malek explained why he chose to omit recogizning Singer.

“There’s only one thing we needed to do and that was to celebrate Freddie Mercury in this film. He is a marvel. There is only one Freddie Mercury and nothing would compromise us giving him the love, celebration and adulation he deserves,” Malek said per People.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” won for Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Executive producer Brad Simpson noted in his speech that although the story is historical, set in ’90s Miami, it is not dated.

“This was the era of ‘don’t ask, don’t tell.’ It was the Defense of Marriage Act era. Those forces of hate are still here with us. They tell us we should be scared of people who are different than us. They tell us we should put walls around ourselves. As artists we must fight back by representing those who are not represented by providing a space for people with new voices to tell stories that haven’t been told. As human beings, we can resist in the streets, resist at the ballot box. and practice love and empathy in our everyday lives. Our show is a period piece, but those forces are not historical. They are here, they are with us, and we must resist,” Simpson said.

Darren Criss, who played spree killer Andrew Cunanan, also won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

“This has been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood, and I am so enormously proud to be a teeny tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman from Cebu that dreamed of coming into this country and getting to be invited to cool parties like this. Mom, I know you’re watching this,” Criss told the crowd.“I love you dearly. I dedicate this to you. This is totally awesome.”

Lady Gaga won Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for "Shallow" although both she and her "A Star is Born" co-star Bradley Cooper didn't bring home awards for Best Actress, Best Actor or Best Director.

Out actor Ben Whishaw also won for his role as Norman Scott in “A Very English Scandal.”

“He took on the establishment with courage and a defiance that I find completely inspiring. He’s a true queer hero and icon. And Norman, this is for you,” Whishaw told the crowd as he accepted his award.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Black Panther”

“BlackKklansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close-“The Wife”

Lady Gaga-“A Star Is Born”

Nicole Kidman-“Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy- “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike-“A Private War”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper-“A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe-“At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges-“Boy Erased”

Rami Malek-“Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington-“BlackKklansman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt-“Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman-“The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher- “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron-“Tully”

Constance Wu-“Crazy Rich Asians”

Best Director

Bradley Cooper-“A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuaron-“Roma”

Peter Farrelly-“Green Book”

Spike Lee (“BlackKklansman”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale-“Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda-“Mary Poppins Returns”

Vigo Mortensen-“Green Book”

Robert Redford-“The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly-“Stan and Ollie”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams-“Vice”

Claire Foy-“First Man”

Regina King-“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone-“The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz-“The Favourite”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali-“Green Book”

Timothée Chalamet-“Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver-“BlackKklansman”

Richard E. Grant-“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell-“Vice“

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami-“A Quiet Place”

Alexandre Desplat-“Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson-“Black Panther”

Justin Hurwitz-“First Man”

Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

“All the Stars”-“Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies”-“Dumplin’”

“Requiem for a Private War”-“A Private War”

“Revelation”-“Boy Erased”

“Shallow”-“A Star Is Born”

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Barry Jenkins-“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Adam McKay-“Vice”

Alfonso Cuaron-“Roma”

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara-“The Favourite”

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie-“Green Book”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Animated Film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best TV series – Drama

“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe-“Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss-“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh-“Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts-“Homecoming”

Keri Russell-“The Americans”

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Jason Bateman-“Ozark”

Stephan James-“Homecoming”

Richard Madden-“Bodyguard”

Billy Porter-“Pose”

Matthew Rhys-“The Americans”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

“The Good Place”

“Kidding”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen-“Who Is America?”

Jim Carrey-“Kidding”

Michael Douglas-“The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover-“Atlanta”

Bill Hader-“Barry”

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell-“The Good Place”

Candice Bergen-“Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie-“GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan-“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing-“Will & Grace”

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Dirty John”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Sharp Objects”

“A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas-“Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl-“The Alienist”

Darren Criss-“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch-“Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant-“A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams-“Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette-“Escape at Dannemora”

Connie Britton-“Dirty John”

Laura Dern-“The Tale”

Regina King-“Seven Seconds”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin-“The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin-“Succession

Edgar Ramirez- “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Ben Whishaw-“A Very English Scandal”

Henry Winkler-“Barry”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein-“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Clarkson-“Sharp Objects”

Penélope Cruz-“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)