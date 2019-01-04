Watermark’s 2019 WAVEs – Central Florida nomination round

Welcome to 2019! Fresh off the historic blue wave that swept progressives into political offices in Central Florida, Tampa Bay and across the country; we bring you a wave of our own … the purple WAVE!!!

The Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence, or the WAVEs for short, recognize the best in Central Florida’s LGBTQ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more.

There are 50 categories to vote in. In each category, we ask our readers to write in who best represents the values of the LGBTQ community in your area. It can be any person, group or business that falls anywhere in our alphabet soup — including allies — as long as they have demonstrated their support for the community.

The first round of voting, our write-in ballot, goes until 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 21. You tell us who as been the best of the best in the categories below. After the results have been tallied up, we will begin the next round Jan. 25 with the Top 3 from each category.

IMPORTANT NOTE: One vote per category per user. Multiple votes from a single user will be deleted. Each user must vote in a minimum of 15 categories to have their votes counted. Each ballot must include a valid email address.

Good luck and let the first round begin!

