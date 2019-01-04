WATCH: ‘Double Dare’ reboot features family with two dads

By : Jeremy Williams
January 4, 2019
Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” made a big splash when it launched a comeback last June after being off the air for nearly 20 years. The hit game show for kids was one of the top-rated children’s programs back in the 80s and 90s, but over the course of the show’s run it never featured a family with same-sex parents until recently.

Host Liza Koshy introduced the modern family of brothers Oscar and Marcos with their two dads, Liberty and Bryan, on the family-edition episode that aired Dec. 27.

“They love football and they love each other, they are team Double Dads. That’s right, it’s about time we had double dads on Double Dare,” Koshy said.

“Double Dare” airs Friday nights on Nickelodeon.

Jeremy Williams

