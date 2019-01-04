Ellen DeGeneres makes list of most admired women in world

The queen of daytime talk, Ellen DeGeneres is among the 10 most admired women in the world according to Gallup.

The annual poll, released Dec. 27, asks Americans to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most. DeGeneres, who came in eighth, is the only LGBTQ person to appear on either of the lists for 2018.

Topping the list of most admired women is former first lady Michelle Obama. Obama unseated Hillary Clinton, who had topped the list for the last 17 years. Clinton slipped to number three behind Oprah Winfrey.

Former president Barack Obama topped the men’s list for the 11th consecutive year.

The top 10 for 2018 are listed below. Check out the full list and Gallup’s most admired since 1946 here.

Most Admired Woman

Michelle Obama Oprah Winfrey Hillary Clinton Melania Trump Queen Elizabeth Angela Merkel Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ellen DeGeneres Nikki Haley Malala Yousafzai

Most Admired Man