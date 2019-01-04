Ellen comes to the defense of Kevin Hart, wants him to still host Oscars

Ellen DeGeneres came to the defense of Kevin Hart in an interview with the actor-comedian on her talk show saying the Academy Awards should ask Hart back to host the Oscars.

Hart stepped down from hosting the annual Hollywood celebration after homophobic tweets sent between 2009 and 2011 resurfaced online.

“I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. I believe in @KevinHart4Real,” DeGeneres tweeted Jan. 3.

The episode with Hart’s interview was suppose to air Jan. 7, but DeGeneres tweeted that she was moving the episode to air Jan. 4.

“I had an incredible and honest conversation with @KevinHart4real about hosting the #Oscars. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don’t want you to have to wait, so now it’s gonna air tomorrow,” she tweeted.

In the interview, DeGeneres revealed that she contacted the Academy and personally asked them to re-hire Hart as Oscar host.

Hart said he will be reevaluating his decision on stepping down.

The 94th Academy Awards are on Feb. 24 and will air live on ABC.