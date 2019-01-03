Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ series gets pilot, to be helmed by ‘Game of Thrones’ director

After making a big splash in The CW’s DC-crossover event “Elseworlds” last month, out superhero Batwoman could be getting her own series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the network has ordered a pilot for “Batwoman,” starring Ruby Rose. Rose portrayed the title superhero in last month’s “Elseworlds.” The pilot will be directed by Emmy Award-winning director David Nutter. Nutter is best known for directing several episodes of the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones,” including the infamous Red Wedding episode.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (star Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence,” the pilot’s official description reads. “But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Nutter has a history of directing pilots that have gone on to become long-running shows, especially for The CW. Nutter’s credits include directing the pilot episodes for “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Supernatural” and “Smallville.”

If picked up by The CW, “Batwoman” could premiere as early as Fall 2019.