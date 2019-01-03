Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef welcome baby girl

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef have a new addition to their family.

Martin announced that they are now the parents to a baby girl, Lucía Martin-Yosef, on Instagram. The post shows a close-up of the baby’s hands.

“We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl Lucía Martin-Yosef,” Martin captioned the post. “It has been a special time for us and we can’t wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucía.”

Martin is also the father of 10-year-old twin boys, Valentino and Matteo.