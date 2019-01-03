‘Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness announces split from boyfriend Wilco Froneman

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness announced on Instagram that he and his boyfriend Wilco Froneman have broken up. The couple first met a few months ago at a Fourth of July party in Fire Island, New York.

Van Ness shared the news by quoting Ariana Grande’s break up anthem “thank u, next.”

“She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that shits amazing. I’ve loved and I’ve lost but that’s not what I see because look what I found ain’t no need for searching, rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove Please don’t go in on Wilco, he doesn’t need the anger & I don’t want to see him suffer so just know I’m all good & sometimes people break up — Love you all so much ,” Van Ness posted about the end of his relationship with the rugby player.

In the original version of the post, Van Ness seemed to hint that infidelity was the cause of the split. “Cheaters never prosper” Van Ness included in the caption. However, that part of the post has since been deleted.

Froneman also announced their split on Instagram writing “Not only did Jonathan van Ness give me the best moments of 2018, but undoubtedly the best moments of my life. I will always love him and cherish every moment we shared. I encourage everyone to continue to send him love, no one deserves anything less.”