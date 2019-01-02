Watch: Madonna gives surprise NYE performance at Stonewall Inn

Madonna gave a surprise performance for partygoers at New York City’s historic Stonewall Inn on New Year’s Eve.

The 60-year-old pop star stopped by with her son David Banda, 13, to give a speech on the LGBT movement and to treat the crowd to two musical performances.

“If we truly look and we truly take the time to get to know one another, we would find that we all bleed the same color and we all need to love and be loved. As we stand here together tonight, let’s remember who we are fighting for and what we are fighting for. We are fighting for ourselves. We are fighting for each other. But truly and most importantly, what are you fighting for? We are fighting for love,” Madonna addressed the crowd.

“In this new year, let’s commit to disarming people with unexpected acts of kindness,” she continued. “Let’s be counterintuitive. Share what you know with someone you don’t agree with. Get outside your comfort zone. Let’s try to be more forgiving. Maybe we will find an opening to let the light come in. Let’s close up the distance between one human being and another. Are you ready to do that?”

She followed up her speech by asking “everyone to say a little prayer” before launching into a performance of “Like a Prayer” accompanied by Banda on acoustic guitar. In the middle of the performance, she hugged her son and the pair sang together.

Madonna closed out the mini set with a rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” that turned into a group sing-along with the crowd.