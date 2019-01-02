Fire destroys Jamaica LGBTI group’s headquarters

A fire destroyed the headquarters of a Jamaican LGBTI advocacy group on Dec. 30.

The Gleaner, a Jamaican newspaper, reported the fire destroyed the Kingston building in which J-FLAG’s offices were located. J-FLAG on its Facebook page said “our office was engulfed in the fire, which has caused severe damage and destruction to the building and contents in it, including computers and other equipment and filed.”

J-FLAG in its statement said nobody was hurt during the fire. The organization also thanked the police officers and firefighters “who responded to the call and did so in the most professional and courteous manner.”

J-FLAG and the Gleaner both said officials have yet to determine what caused the fire. J-FLAG Executive Director Jaevion Nelson on Dec. 31 told the Washington Blade the “investigations are ongoing.”