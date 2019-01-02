Andy Cohen reveals he’s having a baby boy

Andy Cohen will be the father of a baby boy.

Cohen, 50, revealed the sex of his first child while hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

“It’s a boy. It’s a boy and I’ve got to tell you something, I cannot wait to meet this boy,” Cohen says.

Cohen announced that he is expecting his first child via surrogate on his talk show “Watch What Happens Live” on Dec. 20. On the New Year’s Eve special, he declined to share the baby’s name but did acknowledge Ricky Martin’s announcement that he and husband Jwan Josef have welcomed a baby girl.

“Y’know when I was growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family. And here we are in 2018, almost ’19, and anything’s possible,” Cohen says.