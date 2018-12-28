Thailand Cabinet backs civil partnerships bill

Thailand’s Cabinet has backed a bill that would allow same-sex couples to enter into civil partnerships.

The Bangkok Post on Dec. 25 reported an advisor to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office said the measure would allow same-sex couples to adopt children and receive many of the same rights and privileges that heterosexuals receive through marriage.

The newspaper said the bill will now go before Thailand’s National Legislative Assembly, where passage is not guaranteed.

A referendum on whether same-sex couples should receive marriage rights in Taiwan failed last month by a wide margin