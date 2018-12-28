Issue 25.26: Year in Review

We look back on 2018, a year that took us to the midpoint of a country that’s just living on a prayer. Department of Health offices offer free hapatitis A vaccinations, arrest, charge made in murder of Londonn Moore, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!
Watermark Issue 25.26 // Dec. 26, 2018 – Jan. 9, 2019
On the Cover | Page 19
Thoughts & Prayers: We look back on 2018, a year that took us to the midpoint of a country that’s just living on a prayer.
Free Vaccine | Page 8
DoH offices in Central Florida offer free hepatitis A vaccinations after state public health advisory issued.
Seeking Justice | Page 10
The North Port Police Department have made an arrest in the murder of trans woman Londonn Moore.
Florida Storm | Page 12
Porn star Stormy Daniels cancels a South Florida strip club appearance over homophobic slur.
Fit to Print | Page 15
Steve Blanchard looks at family, traditions and that most wonderful time of the year in his latest Viewpoint.
Pop Revisited | Page 29
From Adam Rippon to Zander Hodgson, we look at the LGBTQ ABC’s of pop culture in 2018
Royal ‘T’ | Page 33
“Because I didn’t have a voice it was important for me to encourage and convey the importance of voting to those who did.” — “RuPaul’s Drag Race” All-Star Latrice Royale, on Florida voters passing Amendment 4
