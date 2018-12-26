TIGLFF’s 2018 Audience Award-winning film returns to Lakeland theater in 2019

“At the End of the Day,” the winner of the 29th annual Tampa International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival’s (TIGLFF) Audience Award for best feature film, will return to the big screen in Lakeland this coming new year.

The film is Lakeland filmmaker and LGBTQ ally Kevin O’Brien’s feature directorial debut. It follows “a conservative, Christian professor who finds himself planted in an LGBTQ support group to stop their opening of an LGBTQ homeless youth shelter in their small town,” the synopsis reads.

“For the first time, he’s met face-to-face with the community he has been counseling against his entire career,” it continues. “The awkward and emotional experiences that follow reveal that life and love are not as black and white as he first thought.” It was filmed in Lakeland and Orlando with area cast and crew, many of whom identify as LGBTQ.

“This movie is for the LGBTQ community, LGBTQ people who have faced religious rejection in any form, and for their allies, or people who think they might be stereotyping those people,” O’Brien told Watermark ahead of TIGLFF 29. “It’s for parents who have had kids come out and they’re working through what that means for them and their future. It’s for transgender kids who are afraid to come out because they think it’s not worth it.”

“At the End of the Day” is currently scheduled to play for a sold out audience Jan. 2 at Cinemark Lakeland Square Mall. Due to overwhelming demand, an encore showing has been scheduled for the following week on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are currently available for $11, but the encore showing will only screen if enough seats are sold by Jan. 2. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit Facebook.com/EndOfTheDayFilm.