The LGBT+ Center of Central Florida named new Orlando Fringe venue

The Orlando International Fringe Festival—the longest running Fringe Theatre Festival in the U.S.—is preparing for Winter Mini-Fest, which plays at Loch Haven Park Jan. 10-13, 2019, at the moment but that isn’t stopping information from coming out about the main festival in May.

The 14-day arts festival packs so much crazy, uncensored, experimental, amazing theatre into its schedule that Loch Haven Park cannot contain all of it so Orlando Fringe ventures out into the city and theater locations are set up throughout Orlando.

The LGBT+ Center of Central Florida announced it will be home to a new Orlando Fringe venue for the festival’s 28th season. The 40-seat theatre will be called the Rainbow Venue. Interested parties can email The Center’s Executive Director George Wallace at George@TheCenterOrlando.org for an application.