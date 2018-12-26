Out country singer Ty Herndon among Orlando Citrus Parade performers

By : Jeremy Williams
December 26, 2018
Comments: 0

Florida Citrus Sports and Parades R Us are ready to go for this year’s all-new Orlando Citrus Parade on Dec. 29 in downtown Orlando.

As the parade makes its way through downtown it will air live from 10 a.m. to noon on WFTV, as well as be streamed live on WFTV Now. Emmy and WAVE Award-winning news anchor Jorge Estevez will give viewers the parade play-by-play alongside his co-host Miss Florida USA 2010 Megan Clementi.

The parade will consist of nearly 3,000 participants and feature citrus-themed floats, marching bands and balloons.

The event will showcase an array of musical talent as well; including openly gay country singer Ty Herndon, Broadway star Linda Eder, Grammy-winning country artist Jo Dee Messina and “The Voice” finalist Sisaundra Lewis, just to name a few.

For more information and to see a list of the full entertainment lineup, visit OrlandoCitrusParade.com.

Share this story:

Jeremy Williams

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Babes in Bonnets sets record in fundraising for OYA
A night of fashion, visual art and music combine in a fundraiser to support HIV/AIDS organization Miracle of Love, Inc.
Adam Lambert to take Universal Studios Orlando stage during Mardi Gras