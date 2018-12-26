Metro to begin offering LGBTQ+ career services

Metro Wellness and Community Centers has announced that it will offer free LGBTQ+ career services beginning Dec. 27.

The organization will provide one-hour sessions that include a mock interview and resume review with recruiter Paula Tripp. Tripp is a certified professional in Human Resources with a Masters in HR Management and 15 years of experience.

“It is vital that those in our community have an opportunity to be successful in today’s workplace,” Metro Division Director of LGBTQ+ Programs Nate Taylor tells Watermark. “Being able to receive resume and interview assistance is a critical step in obtaining what could be someone’s forever career. I am very happy that we can provide this opportunity and look forward to seeing it succeed.”

The organization’s career services will be held by appointment only at Metro’s St. Petersburg campus from 4-8 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, email LGBT@MetroTampaBay.org or visit MetroTampaBay.org.