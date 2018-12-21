Proposed Denver conversion therapy ban for minors advances

By : wire report
December 21, 2018
Comments: 0

DENVER (AP) | Denver’s City Council will soon consider a ban on psychotherapy that seeks to change the sexual orientation of minors.

Denver’s Safety, Housing, Education and Homeless Committee voted Dec. 19 to send the proposal to the full council.

Psychology’s governing bodies have denounced conversion therapy, which treats being gay or transgender as a mental illness. Research shows it can increase the risk of suicide, drug abuse and depression among teens.

Committee members say they would need to create a reporting and enforcement system for a ban. State-licensed practitioners found in violation would face fines.

KUSA-TV has reported that Mayor Michael Hancock’s office is unaware of anyone practicing conversion therapy in the city or county of Denver.

Share this story:

wire report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Colorado baker back in court over 2nd LGBT bias allegation
Transgender Colo. House candidate declares victory
Mother: Son killed self after he was bullied for being gay