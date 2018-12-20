Watermark’s Most Remarkable People of 2018

The LGBTQ communities in Central Florida and Tampa Bay are resilient and resourceful. So many members of our community, along with our allies, proved that to be true in 2018.

They’re also remarkable. That’s why Watermark solicited readers for your suggestions of the year’s most impactful individuals in each area. From there, the editorial staff chose 18 unsung heroes and difference makers – nine from Central Florida and nine from Tampa Bay – to name them our Most Remarkable People of 2018.

Each profile on the list was written by those who know the individual personally or professionally. We thank them for their words and we thank our 2018 Remarkables for their drive and dedication to the LGBTQ community.

Below are our 18 Most Remarkable People of 2018:

Central Florida

Rep. Anna V. Eskamani (HD47): first Iranian-American woman lawmaker elected in Florida

Buddy Dyer: Mayor of Orlando

George Wallace: Current LGBT+ Center of Central Florida Executive Director

Jerick Mediavilla: Educator and Central Florida LGBTQ Activist

Jeff Prystajko: Come Out With Pride Board President & Operations Director

Jim Philips and Moira: co-hosts of “The Philips Phile” on Real Radio 104.1

Jennifer Foster: One Orlando Alliance Executive Director

Nikole Parker: onePULSE Foundation Events & Community Outreach Coordinator

Tymisha Harris: Central Florida Entertainer & co-creator and star of “Josephine, a burlesque cabaret dream play”

Tampa Bay

Denise Johnson: Pasco Pride and Florida Trans Proud founder

Hunter Vance: OASIS Owner and Founder

Rep. Jennifer Webb (HD69): first openly-LGBTQ woman elected to the Florida Legislature

Jim Nixon: St. Petersburg LGBTQ Liaison, LGBTQ Welcome Center manager

Johnny Boykins: Pinellas County Young Democrats President, Pinellas County Democratic Party Vice Chair

Luke Blankenship: St Pete Pride Executive Director

Samira Obeid: Poet and Community Advocate

Sarah Fortney: Polk County School Board Member

Stef Reynolds: NextGen Pinellas County Field Organizer