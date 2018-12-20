Jim Philips and Moira: co-hosts of “The Philips Phile” on Real Radio 104.1

I first met Jim Philips and Moira when I began my career on Real Radio 104.1 FM in 2013. I was young, inexperienced and terrified; standing amongst legends who have been doing the big, bad radio thing almost as long as I had been alive (no pressure, right?)

Much to the dismay of the “deer-in-headlights” look I was sporting, Jim and Moira welcomed me with kindness, guidance and encouragement. Fast-forward almost six years to present day and “The Philips Phile” has closed its chapter on Real Radio. After decades of entertaining the masses, channeling the norm and sticking it to “the man,” we bid a bittersweet adieu to two of the most remarkable people in the world—Jim Philips and Moira. Moira is fierce and fabulous; she has a brilliant mind with a great big heart, and an even bigger boot to kick ass if she needs to. The radio biz can be very rewarding but also very challenging, especially when you are one of the few women on the airwaves. Moira has stuck to her gut and stuck-up for what is important to her, despite pressure or the insufferable trolls that come along with it. I’m privileged to have worked with her, I’m humbled to call her my friend and I’m honored to have been dubbed her “radio daughter.”

I, Sabrina Ambra, have a major friend-and-professional-crush on Jim Philips. I am not ashamed, but I’m also pretty certain he is aware of my longing to be his BFFL. Unless you’ve lived under a rock the last 25+ years, you know his name, you’ve heard his voice and if you’re one of the fortunate ones, you have been given a lesson in boat knots by the man himself (that’s me, by the way). Jim is truly a remarkable human being who has done so much for this community and touched the hearts of millions. Jim Philips, you are a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition’s night and an inspiration. Thank you for being friggin’ awesome! (text me, k?)